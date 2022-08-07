Farhan Akhtar Shares A Special Post On Daughter Shakya's Birthday

Farhan Akhtar with his daughters Shakya and Akira. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Director-actor Farhan Akhtar has added a very special post to his Instagram timeline. After all, it is his daughter Shakya Akhtar's birthday. On the special occasion, the doting father dropped a stunning photo of Shakya. Sharing the post, Farhan wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday beautiful girl,” and tagged his daughter. Soon enough, fans and colleagues of the multi-hyphenate wished Shakya in the comments section. Arjun Rampal, Farhan's Rock On co-star, said, “Happy birthday Shakya you looking so lovely. Have a super one,” with two heart emojis. Actress Karisma Kapoor also said, “Happy birthday to your baby girl.”

Shakya Akhtar is Farhan Akhtar's daughter with his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani. Adhuna and Farhan also have another daughter, Akira Akhtar.

Even amid his busy schedule, Farhan Akhtar often posts images of his personal and professional milestones on social media. A few days ago, Farhan shared images of his pet dog napping. In the caption, he said, “Mostly asleep since 2020. #itsadogslife #tystagram.”

A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar shared an image that was edited to include him alongside his grandfather, Urdu poet Muztar Khairabadi. In the image, while Muztar Khairabadi is seen seated, Farhan has been edited to stand next to him. Sharing the post, Farhan wrote, “My family thinks I look like my great-grandfather, Muztar Khairabadi…what do you think?”

Reacting to the post, Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar said, “Twins,” with fire and heart emojis. Director Shonali Bose said, “Amazing likeness. How lovely Fa.” “Whoa. So cool!” said Aditi Rao Hydari.

Before that, Farhan Akhtar shared a bunch of images of him and Shibani Dandekar chilling in a park. In the caption, Farhan said, “Park posers #takeitoutside,” tagging Shibani Dandekar along with a heart emoji.

Sharing another image of himself, Farhan Akhtar said, “Living in the light,” and earned a bunch of compliments from his fans in the comments section.

Here's another image that Farhan Akhtar shared of his two daughters, Akira and Shakya which was clicked in London. “Bants in London,” the director wrote, with the hashtag “#sisterlove.”

Replying to the post, Farhan Akhtar's cousin, director Farah Khan said, “Love to my nieces.”

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the Marvel series Ms. Marvel, which also marked his Hollywood debut. Soon, Farhan Akhtar will also be returning to the director's chair with Jee Le Zara starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.