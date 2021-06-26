How Birthday Boy Arjun's Day Was Made Special By The Kapoors

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor )

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor aged yet another year with his dashing looks and acting skills. While his online family faithfully sent hearts and Arjun's fan pages are replete with his photos and birthday wishes, nothing tastes sweeter than the love of near ones. The 36-year-old didn't miss it as he garnered much love from the Kapoor tribe on Instagram. Actor Anil Kapoor, Arjun's uncle, posted a fun-filled and warm birthday note on his Instagram Stories. The photo shows Anil Kapoor standing by Arjun with a plate of food and screaming right into his ears. Anil playfully wrote, “Happy Birthday, Chachu! To many more years of me stealing food from your plate. It's my honour to be your chachu and I'll always be rooting for your health, success and happiness”.

Screenshot of Anil Kapoor's Instagram story.

Bollywood actress-fashionista Sonam Kapoor, Arjun's cousin, shared photos from her wedding album to wish the Gunday actor. She captioned her post, “My dearest Arjun. Happy happy birthday! I'm so proud to see you become the kind, selfless and most caring man I know. Here's to more happy memories and happier times with you.”

It's impossible for Kareena Kapoor Khan to miss out on Bollywood news. When it came to her Ki and Ka co-star's birthday, Bebo picked an oh-so-handsome photo of Arjun and wrote, “Happy Birthday Arjjjj. Big love always!”

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor picked a cute childhood photo of both of them for the occasion. She wrote, “The best man I know. Happy birthday, bhai. You are my home. Always and forever. Love you.”

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor also posted Instagram Stories celebrating Arjun's birthday. While Khushi shared a photo of Arjun and her grinning at some function, Janhavi wrote a long note saying, “It's your birthday! And your year. Thank you for teaching me so fast how much fun it is to have such a great brother. Thanks always for the gyaan but thanks more for the reality-checks and food posts. Love you and enjoy.”

Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Khushi Kapoor's Instagram story.

Happy Birthday, Arjun Kapoor.