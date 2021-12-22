The Internet Thinks It Has Found Sridevi's Lookalike

A throwback of Sridevi (L). Dipali (R). (courtesy: dipali.choudhary.501)

Highlights Dipali Choudhary a social media star

She describes herself as an "actress" in her bio

Sridevi died in February 2018

An actress named Dipali Choudhary started trending big time on social media, after a section of the Internet pointed out that she has a resemblance to late actress Sridevi. Several Instagram users chanced upon pictures of the legendary actress' so-called doppelganger. Dipali Choudhary describes herself as a "Haryanvi actress" on her unverified Instagram profile. The comments section of her posts were filled up with comments from Instagram users. "Ekdam se look like Sridevi ji," read a comment. "She resembles Sridevi Ma'am," added another. "Aap same shridev jaisi lagti ho," read another comment.

Dipali often recreates iconic scenes and dialogues of Sridevi on her Instagram Reels. See some of the posts here:

Sridevi, who was often addressed as Bollywood's "first female superstar," died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding. The actress' last film was MOM (2017), which was also backed by her husband Boney Kapoor, for which she was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018.

Sridevi acted in 300 films in a career spanning over 5 decades. Her last onscreen appearance was in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The segment featuring Sridevi was shot way before her death.

Janhvi and Khushi are Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughters. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018 and has starred in several projects since then. Khushi studies in New York and aspires to be an actress like her sister.