Internet Shreds AR Rahman For Using "#Arrsairaabreakup" In Divorce Post: "This Will Give You Full Privacy As Per The New X-Privacy Law"

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu announced divorce after 29 years of their marriage on Tuesday. AR Rahman's fans are in a state of disbelief as everything seemingly looks perfect in their lives. A day after Saira Banu's lawyer's divorce announcement, AR Rahman shared his thoughts in an X post. AR Rahman drew flak from the Internet as he used #arrsairaabreakup with the post. Confirming the news of separation, AR Rahman wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter." The Internet was not impressed with the hashtag at all, and the comments section is swamped with negative remarks.

Let's have a quick look at the comments. A user wrote, "Who creates hashtag for this situation? Fire your admin, thalaiva." Another comment read, "ChatGPT and Hashtag ? admin." Another comment read, "Why hashtag?" Another sarcastic comment read, "Thanks for using the hashtag #arrsairaabreakupz. This will give you full privacy as per the new X-Privacy law." Another comment read, "Sad for them. May God give them strength. But why the hashtag? The social media team???" Another comment read, "You don't need a # to ask people to respect your privacy." Another comment read, "Bro, that hashtag is going to be talked about more than your breakup."

On Tuesday night, Saira Banu's lawyer Vandana Shah and Associates, issued a statement that read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other." Citing the reason behind this big decision, the statement read, "Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," it further read, adding, "Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."

AR Rahman and Saira Banu got married on March 12, 1995. They share three children - daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son Ameen. The music legend revealed in an interview that his mother and sister first saw Saira at the shrine of the Sufi saint Moti Baba in Chennai. "My mother didn't know Saira or her family, but since they lived just five houses away from the shrine, they walked over and spoke to her. Everything happened very naturally," he said.



