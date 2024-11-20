Advertisement

AR Rahman Divorce: Oscar-Winning Musician Opens Up On Divorce From Saira Banu After 29 Years Of Marriage - "Hoped To Reach The Grand Thirty"

Soon after the news of their divorce broke, the musician opened up on how "shattering" it is to bear the "weight of broken hearts"

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their divorce on Tuesday through their lawyers. The couple were married for 29 years and have three children - son AR Ameen, and two daughters, Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman. Soon after the news broke, the musician opened up about how "shattering" it is to bear the "weight of broken hearts." AR Rahman posted a heartbreaking update on X (formerly Twitter), which he ended by expressing gratitude to his friends for respecting their privacy. 

The X post read, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup" 

On Tuesday night, their Vandana Shah and Associates, issued a statement that read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. 

The decision "comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship," the statement read. 

"Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," it further read, adding, "Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."


 

