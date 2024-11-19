AR Rahman's Wife Saira Announces Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman married Saira in 1995.

Oscar winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira, after nearly 30 years of marriage, today jointly announced through their lawyer that they have "made the difficult decision to separate" from each other.

"After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other," read a statement from Vandana Shah and Associates, their lawyer.

The decision, said the lawyer, "comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship".

"Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," the statement said, underscoring that the "decision comes out of pain and agony".

"Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life," the statement further added.

The couple married in 1995 and are parents to three children: Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

In his Instagram Stories, their son Ameen wrote, "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding."

AR Rahman, who won the Oscar for his work on Slumdog Millionaire, was once dubbed "the Mozart of Madras" by Time magazine.

The musician, who started playing music at the age of five, got his first break with the 1992 movie Roja. It was a hit, and Rahman's soundtrack led to him winning the national award for best music composer.

"How come you opted for an arranged marriage?" Simi Garewal asked the ace composer in 2012 on her popular chat show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'.

"To be honest I didn't have the time to go and search for a bride," said a smiling Rahman, eliciting a chuckle from the host.

"I was doing all those films - Rangeela , Bombay and all that stuff. Was so busy in that, but I knew that was the right time for me to get married. I was 29. And I told my mother. I said find me a bride," said Rahman

"Did you have any specifications?" asked Ms Garewal

"I want a simple wife. The one who won't give me much trouble. So I could carry on doing my music," Rahman answered.

Ms Garewal then reminded Rahman that he had asked his mother to find her a bride with "some education, some beauty and loads of humility".

Rahman smiled and nodded in the affirmative.

Asked how they met, Rahman also revealed that his mother found Saira's sister near a Sufi shrine and one thing led to another and soon they were married.