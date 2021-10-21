The Internet Loves To Hate This Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na Actor. This Is How Genelia D'Souza Reacted

Ayaz Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: AyazKhan07)

It has been over 13 years since Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na released but if there are two things that have not changes - they are the film's and it's music's fanbase and collective rage towards the character Sushant Modi, played by actor Ayaz Khan. In the film, Ayaz played the role of Aditi's (Genelia D'Souza's) fiance and he slaps her when he discovers that she is in love with her best friend Jai (played by Imran Khan). While Jai and Aditi did get their perfect ending in the film, Ayaz Khan still has to deal with comments from fans of the film that keep schooling him. So the actor decided to make a fun Instagram Reel of all the hate comments he has been receiving for slapping Aditi in the film. He captioned the post: "It's been 13 years but the hate doesn't stop. #JaneTuYaJaneNa #13yearsofjanetuyajanena #funny #funreel #instareel #villain #villainlife."

In the comments section, Genelia D'Souza, sorry, we mean, Aditi, wrote: "I told you .. You shouldn't have," adding a few LOL emojis. Genelia's husband Riteish Deshmukh also dropped a comment. He wrote: "Hahahaha this is hilarious."

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, directed by Abbas Tyrewala, was a 2008 hit. The film showcased the story or four friends, their changing equations and friendship and a cliched albeit adorable airport climax sequence. AR Rahman had composed the music for the film.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of the 2003 movie Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. The couple got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl. They have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli.