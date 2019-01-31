The Internet Loves Milind Soman's Throwback Thursday Post. Seen Yet?

Milind Soman's throwback Thursday treat. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Hey folks! It's Thursday, which means the social media is bombarded with several throwback Thursday posts and actor Milind Soman is not an exception. Milind struck gold in his photo archive and shared a throwback picture, which appears to be a still from one of his films. In the throwback picture, the 53-year-old actor can be seen sporting long hair and kohl-rimmed eyes. He can be seen dressed in a white outfit and the expression on his face is intense. In his caption, Milind revealed that the photograph was taken in the year 2006. Soon after Milind shared the picture, fans started guessing the film's name in the comments section. Needless to say, Milind's Instafam was smitten by the picture and comments like "the reason you were there original supermodel of India" and "drooling once again." The picture received over 27,000 likes on Instagram.

Take a look at Milind Soman's post here:

Milind Soman's Instagram profile is majorly dominated by posts pertaining to fitness and loved pictures along with his wife Ankita Konwar. Last month, the model-turned-actor shared an adorable picture of himself along with his wife Ankita Konwar from a small trek. He captioned it: "A small trek to the highest point in Maharashtra yesterday with shrimati #Kalsubai #KeepMoving #beauty."

This is what we are talking about:

Remember the post in which Milind and Ankita could be seen riding a bicycle together? "Favourite way to cycle, double seat with Ankita. Remember to wear a helmet always,"Milind captioned the post.

Check out the post here:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in Maharashtra in April last year. The couple later exchanged vows in a dreamy barefoot wedding in Spain.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen as a judge in the fourth season of the television reality show India's Next Top Model. Milind Soman has featured in Bollywood films such as Chef and Bajirao Mastaani.