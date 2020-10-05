The Internet Is Utterly Smitten By This Pic Of Disha Patani

Disha Patani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani's latest entry on Instagram is setting the Internet on fire and no points for guessing why. The actress, on Monday, posted a stunning picture of herself sporting a swimsuit and left her fans wanting more. In the photo, Disha Patani can be seen posing in an orange swimsuit with a backdrop filled with greenery. In the caption, she just dropped a giraffe emoji. Reacting to the picture, the actress' fans left comments like "super beauty" and "gorgeous." One of the users wrote: "Disha Patani is the most beautiful actress I have ever seen" while another commented: "Disha on fire."

Disha Patani often lit up Instagram with her bikini and sun-kissed pictures. In one photo, she can be seen chilling on the beach while in another, she can be seen posing with her friend. Check them out here:

Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff and the duo often trend for their adorable exchange on Instagram.

In terms of work, Disha Patani started her career in acting with the 2015 Telugu film Loafer, in which she co-starred with Varun Tej. She made her debut in Bollywood with Neeraj Pandey's 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She shared screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. Disha went on feature in films like Baaghi 2, Bharat and Malang. She has also appeared in 2017's Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan. Disha Patani will next be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.