The Internet Is Smitten By Krishna Shroff Chilling In A Bikini

Actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna's latest social media post is setting the Internet ablaze and how. Krishna delighted her fans on Thursday by sharing a stunning photo and a video of herself, in which she can be seen sunbathing in a black bikini on what appears to be her terrace. We can also see a couple of gym equipment kept near Krishna, who is a fitness enthusiast just like her actor brother Tiger Shroff. Sharing the video and the picture, Krishna Shroff described her mood in just one word: "Tranquil." Soon, Krishna's boyfriend Eban Hyams dropped a high five emoticon in the comments section. Take a look at her post here:

Needless to say, Krishna's fit physique left her fans in awe. The soon flooded her post with comments such as "you're so beautiful" and "so fit, you inspire me."

Krishna Shroff's pool-side pictures or bikini photos always trend on social media. Earlier this month, Krishna posted a photo of herself in intimates and accompanied it with a black heart emoji in the caption. Here's the post we are talking about:

Meanwhile, also check out how Krishna is using her time during the lockdown:

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff and sister of actor Tiger Shroff, launched her MMA training centre named MMA Matrix in November 2018. In her previous interviews, she has clarified that she has no interest in making her career in acting.