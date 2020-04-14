Krishna Shroff's Stay-Home Self Is Burning Up Instagram

Krishna Shroff shared this photo (courtesy kishushroff)

Krishna Shroff, who recently shared her "fat" to fit story in an Instagram conversation, shared yet another photo of herself in intimates and simply captioned it with a black heart emoji. In the Instagram photo, Krishna can be seen clicking a mirror selfie, while the light streaming from the window focuses on her toned mid-riff. Krishna's brother, actor Tiger Shroff turned out to be among those, who were in awe of Krishna Shroff's fit physique. He posted the speak-no-evil monkey emoji to express how amazed he is. Needless to say that Krishna's post is burning up Instagram and how! "Curves and muscles, how a woman should be," read a comment while another added: "This girl is fire." Another user wrote: "Your fitness is inspirational," while another one added: "Fire, girl. Most people don't look better in quarantine."

In a recent interactive session on Instagram, Krishna Shroff was asked by a fan the secret to her fitness, when she said: "Being a fat kid for 15 years of my life is definitely motivation enough to keep at it now that I have made it this far." She also shared a throwback photo from when she was in school. Dressed in baggy clothes, she looks pretty unrecognisable in the photo.

Screenshot of Krishna Shroff's Instagram stories

Meanwhile, Krishna has been posting more glimpses of what's keeping her busy in lockdown.

Krishna's feed is filled with videos of her work-out sessions and also features her boyfriend, basketball player Eban Hyams.

Krishna Shroff, who is a bona-fide fitness enthusiast, co-owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix along with Tiger Shroff. Krishna has clarified in interviews that she has no interest in taking up acting as a career.