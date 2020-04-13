This Throwback Pic Of Jackie Shroff With Son Tiger And Daughter Krishna Is Priceless

Ayesha Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ayeshashroff)

It' always a delight when we chance upon a throwback picture of Jackie Shroff and his actor son Tiger Shroff. On Monday, Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha shared a blast from the past, in which the actor can be seen having a lot of fun with pint-sized Tiger and daughter Krishna. In the photograph, Jackie Shroff looks happy as he holds his kids in his arms and poses for the camera. Sharing the photo, Ayesha Shroff, who has a treasure trove of throwback pictures, kept the caption simple yet sweet. She wrote: "Treasure" and accompanied it with several heart emoticons. Take a look:

Ayesha Shroff often shares adorable pictures of her family on Instagram. On Tiger Shroff's birthday this year, she posted a priceless throwback picture of her son and wrote: "Happiest birthday to my Tiger. You are the best son a mother could be blessed with."

Before that, she shared a really old photo of herself and Jackie Shroff and wrote this: "40 years ago, I was hanging on to him and 40 years later still hanging on to him!"

How can we forget the perfect family picture that Ayesha posted in February? "There can be no better feeling in the whole world than holding your babies tight!" she captioned the post.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam. He also starred in Saaho, in which he shared screen space with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, and in Salman Khan's Bharat last year. He will next be seen in Radhe, starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, was last seen in Baaghi 3.