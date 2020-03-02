Jackie Shroff's Birthday Wish For Tiger Is The Father Of All Throwbacks

Jackie Shroff with Tiger Shroff. (courtesy: apnabhidu)

Highlights Tiger Shroff turned 30-year-old on Monday

Jackie Shroff posted a throwback picture on Instagram

Ayesha Shroff also shared a throwback picture of the birthday boy

We love birthday wishes, especially the ones that feature throwback pictures of our Bollywood favourite stars. The reason we brought this up today is because on Tiger Shroff's 30th birthday, his father and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff shared a picture and it has our heart. In the grey scale picture, a pint-sized Tiger can be seen curled up in Jackie Shroff's arms and it is just too cute. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Jackie Shroff wrote: "My Soul... May everyone's blessings be on you always! Happy birthday. Keep shining." Tiger responded to his father's post and he wrote: "Daddy" and added hearts emojis to it.

Take a look at Jackie Shroff's post here:

Meanwhile, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff shared another million-dollar throwback picture of the actor on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Happiest birthday to my Tiger. You are the best son a mother could be blessed with."

Check out the post here:

Tiger's last release was War, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. He also starred in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2. The actor has Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, and Heropanti 2, in the pipeline.