On Jackie Shroff's Birthday, 'Proud' Son Tiger Shroff Writes, 'Won't Ever Be As Cool As You'

Tiger Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

On the occasion of his "talented" actor father Jackie Shroff's 63rd birthday, "proud" son Tiger Shroff wished him in the sweetest way possible on Saturday. The War actor shared a throwback picture of his father, in which Jackie Shroff can be seen posing for the camera holding a gun in one hand and a cigarette in another. Going by the post, it appears that the throwback photo is from the sets of one of Jackie's films from the late Eighties or early Nineties. Instagramming the photo, Tiger Shroff wrote that he will probably never be "as cool, good-looking, effortless and talented" as his father is and wished him like this: "Probably won't ever be as cool, talented, good-looking, effortless, loved (list goes on) as you! But one thing for sure, you'll never be as proud of me as I am of you. Happy birthday, daddy."

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's post here:

Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha also followed the throwback game for the actor's birthday and shared a blast from the past, in which young Jackie could be seen chilling with daughter Krishna. "Happy birthday, kiddo! May this year be the best ever!" Ayesha captioned the post.

Jackie Shroff's birthday couldn't get any better as on the special occasion, director Rohit Shetty announced the actor's association with his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Rohit welcomed Jackie Shroff to his Cop Universe like this: "Just when you thought you knew all the characters of our Cop Universe... Presenting to you the man himself... Jackie Shroff" and went on to tease the fans by writing: "Surprise abhi bhi baaki hai mere dost."

Earlier in the day, we got a glimpse of Jackie Shroff as a cop on Ayesha's Instagram story, which also featured Tiger standing beside him. Take a look:

A screenshot of Ayesha Shroff's Instagram story.

Happy birthday, Jackie Shroff!