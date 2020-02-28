Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff Takes The Lead Again And 'The World Wants Him Dead'

First look of Tiger Shroff from Heropanti 2. (courtesy: iTIGERSHROFF)

It's official! Tiger Shroff has a sequel to Heropanti on the cards and we can't keep calm. Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The makers of the film and Tiger Shroff unveiled the first look of Heropanti 2 on their social media handles on Friday. Tiger Shroff made his debut in the Bollywood industry with the 2014 film Heropanti. The 29-year-old actor played the lead role in the film opposite Kriti Sanon. Tiger is again set to feature in the main role in Heropanti 2. The poster of the film reads, "The world wants him dead." Sharing the new posters on Twitter, Tiger Shroff wrote: "This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor Sajid sir forward." He accompanied his post with the hashtags "#Heropanti2" and "#firstbaby."

Ahmed Khan has also directed Tiger's upcoming film Baaghi 3 with Sajid Nadiadwala's production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Sharing his excitement, Ahmed Khan wrote, "Very excited to continue my association with Sajid bhai and NGE Movies. Presenting Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff."

Announcing the franchised project, NGE Movies tweeted, "From the house of Nadiadwala Grandson, here comes another franchise."

There has been no official announcement about any other star who will be featuring alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. However, the official release is said to be July 16, 2021.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is busy promoting his upcoming film Baaghi 3. Shraddha Kapoor will play the role of his love interest in the film. Apart from Tiger and Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande also feature in Baaghi 3 in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on March 6.