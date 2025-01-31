Internet Reacts To The Mystery Man In Khushi Kapoor's Latest Instagram Post

Khushi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Loveyapa. Earlier today, the actress left the Internet curious by sharing a romantic picture with a mystery man.

The image featured Khushi clicking a mirror selfie while hugging the person, who has his back facing the camera.

The caption read, "He made it to the grid, will make it to your hearts soon."

Fans guessed the man in the picture is Khushi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina. Some claimed that it is Ibrahim Ali Khan.

A fan said, "No way. Vedang Raina, is that you??"

Another user added, "I know, Vedang Raina only."

Someone guessed, "Damn is it Ibrahim Ali Khan?"

"It is Ibrahim Ali Khan for their new movie," read another comment.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their acting debut together in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

The two are rumoured to be dating ever since. They have been spotted together at various film screenings, parties, and events.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor will reportedly share screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Khan in Karan Johar's upcoming production, Naadaniyaan. The film will mark Ibrahim's acting debut in Bollywood.

Earlier this week, Karan Johar confirmed Ibrahim Ali Khan's film debut with an emotional post.

In the long post, the filmmaker talked about his first meeting with Amrita Singh, his enduring friendship with Saif Ali Khan, and how well he knows this family where films run in "their genes, blood, and their passion."

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.