The Internet Is All Hearts For This Pic Of Navya Naveli Nanda With Nani Jaya Bachchan

Thank you, Navya Naveli Nanda, for sharing an adorable picture of Jaya Bachchan on Instagram. Navya, who is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, posted a picture of herself and her nani Jaya Bachchan on Monday evening and we are all hearts for it. In the image, Jaya Bachchan looks pretty in a white outfit as she hugs granddaughter Navya on a couch. Navya can be seen sporting a yellow kurta and a white dupatta. "Nani," Navya captioned the photo and added a red heart icon. Shweta Bachchan Nanda liked the photo and commented: "I love you."

Several other celebs like singer Ankur Tewari, Maheep Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Angad Bedi dropped red heart emojis in the comments section for the photo of Jaya Bachchan and Navya.

A few hours before Navya posted a photo with her nani, Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a post for his granddaughter, He shared a video of Navya playing the piano and wrote: "Navya on the Piano. The admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli... self-taught, playing through memory .. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father's family business... and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches! Love you my dearest." See Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

Navya passed out from New York's Fordham University last year. Soon after her graduation, she started Aara Health and also launched her new venture - Project Naveli - which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.