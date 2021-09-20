A List Of Reasons Why Amitabh Bachchan 'Admires' Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan loves and "admires" his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. And why not, she is a talented person who "started her own business," helps "deprived women," apprentices on management for her dad Nikhil Nanda's business and the most important of all (at least for Big B), sorts out all technological "glitches" for the actor. Sharing a video of Navya playing the piano, Big B wrote: "Navya on the Piano. The admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli... self-taught, playing through memory .. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father's family business... and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches! Love you my dearest."

Reacting to his post, Navya adorably commented: "Love you, Nana."

See Amitabh Bachchan's post for Navya Naveli Nanda here:

Navya passed out from New York's Fordham University last year. Soon after her graduation, she started Aara Health and also launched her new venture - Project Naveli - which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.

