The Internet Declares Tom Holland 'Best Boyfriend Ever' After He Posts Zendaya's Met Gala Pics

Image posted on Instagram. (courtesy: tomholland2013

Spider-Man star Tom Holland was completely bowled over by his girlfriend Zendaya's Met Gala looks and his latest Instagram entry stands as proof. The Dune actress returned to the annual fashion event after a hiatus of five years and served not one but two breathtakingly beautiful looks in keeping with the theme of the night - "The Garden of Time." For her first appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Zendaya wore an ocean-blue gown designed by John Galliano. Zendaya completed her look with a metal-wire hat. Zendaya reappeared at the Met Gala red carpet, dressed in a black gown by John Galliano. She accessorized the look with a lavish bouquet on her head. For the unversed, Zendaya served as a co-chair at the Met Gala this year.

Hours after the event, Tom Holland made up for his absence at the Met Gala by posting pictures of Zendaya in both her stunning ensembles. Alongside the pictures, Tom simply dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Undoubtedly, Tom's gesture was too adorable for fans to ignore and they filled the comment section with praises for the 27-year-old.

Some fans declared Tom Holland the "Best boyfriend ever," while others jokingly wrote, "He might like Zendaya"

One fan wrote, "He really is the biggest green flag," while another fan gushed, "If he doesn't do this I don't want him." One fan wrote, "Need someone to treat me the way Tom treats Zendaya," and we cannot agree more.

This is what Tom Holland posted:

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya visited India together last year to attend an event in Mumbai. The two co-starred in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home.