Priyanka Chopra Gives A Shoutout To Nick Jonas As His Film <i>The Good Half</i> Releases On Hulu

Priyanka Chopra is her husband, singer Nick Jonas' biggest cheerleader. How do we know, you ask? The actress has shared the poster of Nick's drama film The Good Half on Instagram Stories. The movie is available for streaming on Hulu. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “THE GOOD HALF. Available to stream now on Hulu.” The Good Half's trailer was unveiled back in June. Directed by Robert Schwartzman, the movie features Elisabeth Shue, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette, Matt Walsh and Brittany Snow in key roles. The project is bankrolled by Robert Schwartzman, Brett Ryland and Russel Wayne Groves under the banners of Utopia Pictures, Beachwood Park Films and The Ranch Productions.

At the time of releasing the trailer on YouTube, Utopia Pictures wrote, “Renn Wheeland (Nick Jonas) returns home to Cleveland for his mother's funeral. Once there, he forges new relationships while healing old ones (featuring co-stars Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh and Elisabeth Shue), before confronting his problems and trying to face his grief.” Take a look:

Back in August, Nick Jonas attended The Good Half's special screening at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Of course, he was accompanied by Priyanka Chopra. At that time, the couple had returned to the United States after Priyanka wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming action drama The Bluff. Nick and Priyanka walked at the premiere hand-in-hand dishing out major couple goals. While Priyanka was dressed to the nines in a shimmery gold and black ensemble, Nick looked suave in a beige blazer and matching trousers.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The pair welcomed their little bundle of joy — a baby girl Malti Marie in 2022.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Citadel Season 2, The Bluff and Heads of State.