ICYMI, Priyanka Chopra's Cosy Sunday Famjam With Nick Jonas And Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to keep their fans engaged by sharing glimpses of their everyday lives. On Sunday, the couple enjoyed a special outing with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka shared two videos and a picture on her Instagram Stories, which were later reshared by fan pages. In the adorable photo, Nick is seen holding a log and Malti seems curious while looking at it. One of the videos showcases the windy and chilly weather of their picturesque location. Check it out:

In another video, Priyanka Chopra records a selfie clip while Nick Jonas, standing behind her, lovingly rubs his face on her shoulder. As he notices Priyanka is recording, Nick briefly looks into the camera before lowering his gaze and resting his face back on her shoulder. “Awwww,” did we just hear you say? “Sundays like these,” wrote Priyanka in her caption.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. The lovebirds welcomed Malti Marie in May 2022.

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra had everyone laughing when she reshared a hilarious post on her Instagram. The actress shared a meme featuring Hansa Parekh (played by Supriya Pathak), the beloved character from the sitcom Khichdi. In the clip, Hansa delivers her classic line: “Mai to thak gayi. Mai to phir se thak gayi. Mai to teesri baar thak gayi. (I'm tired. I'm tired again. I'm tired for the third time.) In her caption, the actress wrote, “I'm at that stage in my life where I know why Hansa was always tired.” Priyanka, juggling her packed schedule with projects like Citadel Season 2 and Heads of State, seemed to find it super relatable. Click here to read the full story.

Before that, Priyanka Chopra gave fans a sneak peek into her busy schedule as she headed to the set of Citadel Season 2. Sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, she revealed it was a working Saturday for her. Dressed in a black puffer jacket, Priyanka filmed herself inside a car and showed a glimpse of the vanity vans parked outside. In the clip, Priyanka said, “When it is a working Saturday. You know – finishing up, strong!” The side note simply read, “Citadel.” Full story here.

Other than Citadel Season 2 and Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra also has The Bluff in her lineup.