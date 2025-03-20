<i>The Diplomat</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: John Abraham's Film Sees A Dip

John Abraham's The Diplomat opened to theaters on Holi, March 14. Despite a decent opening, the political thriller witnessed a sharp dip in its box office collection.

On Day 6, The Diplomat made Rs 1.40 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection stands at Rs 17.65 crore. The movie had an overall 8.77% occupancy rate in the Hindi market on Wednesday, March 19, the report added.

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat is set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations. The film explores the themes of diplomacy and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats.

John Abraham plays the role of J.P. Singh, the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan. Sadia Khateeb slips into the character of Uzma Ahmed, a woman seeking repatriation to India. The cast also includes Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy and Ashwath Bhatt in pivotal roles.

On Wednesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared day 5 box office numbers of The Diplomat on X (formerly Twitter). He noted, “The Diplomat maintains consistency, holding steady on Tuesday – a positive sign – though its overall total remains low."

Taran Aadarsh added, "Strong word of mouth should contribute to decent collections in its second weekend... However, the commencement of the #IPL on Saturday evening [22 March 2025] could impact its biz. TheDiplomat [Week 1] Fri 4.03 cr, Sat 4.68 cr, Sun 4.74 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.51 cr. Total: ₹ 16.49 cr."

#TheDiplomat maintains consistency, holding steady on Tuesday – a positive sign – though its overall total remains low.



Strong word of mouth should contribute to decent collections in its second weekend... However, the commencement of the #IPL on Saturday evening [22 March 2025]… pic.twitter.com/YRTRcUXYr2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2025

Ahead of The Diplomat's release, John Abraham opened up about his love for geopolitics films.

The actor told PTI, "I love geopolitics, so I thought this looks interesting, and I fell in love with what I read, credit to Ritesh Shah (writer). For me, it's about the story; it's immaterial whether you see a woman or a man in front. If the painting is beautiful, all the characters look beautiful."

The Diplomat is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, John Abraham, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Samir Dixit, Jatish Varma and Rakesh Dang under the banners of T-Series Films, JA Entertainment, Wakaoo Films, Seeta Films and Fortune Pictures.