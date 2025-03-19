<i>The Diplomat</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: John Abraham's Movie Crosses Rs 15 Crore

John Abraham's The Diplomat has crossed the Rs 15 crore mark at the box office. On its 5th day, the film earned Rs 1.4 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The movie recorded an overall 8.46% Hindi occupancy on March 18, 2025. So far, The Diplomat has collected a total of Rs 16.2 crore, the report added.

The Diplomat features John Abraham as J P Singh, the Deputy High Commissioner of India and Sadia Khateeb as Uzma Ahmed, a woman seeking repatriation to India. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film was released on Holi, March 14, 2025.

The political thriller also features Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Ashwath Bhatt in key roles.

Taran Adarsh also took to X to share Day 5 box office earnings of The Diplomat.

He wrote, “#TheDiplomat maintains consistency, holding steady on Tuesday – a positive sign – though its overall total remains low.”

He added, “Strong word of mouth should contribute to decent collections in its second weekend... However, the commencement of #IPL on Saturday evening [22 March 2025] could impact its biz. #TheDiplomat [Week 1] Fri Rs 4.03 crore, Sat Rs 4.68 crore, Sun Rs 4.74 crore, Mon Rs 1.53 crore, Tue Rs 1.51 crore. Total: Rs 16.49 crore.”

Strong word of mouth should contribute to decent collections in its second weekend... However, the commencement of the #IPL on Saturday evening [22 March 2025]… pic.twitter.com/YRTRcUXYr2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2025

Ahead of The Diplomat's release, John Abraham met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed his film, diplomacy, and football.

"An interesting conversation with John Abraham on his new movie The Diplomat. As also on football, the North East and our respective worlds," the minister wrote on X.

An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat. As also on football, the North East and our respective worlds. pic.twitter.com/BGQbzgcmb1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 13, 2025

The Diplomat has been collectively backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, John Abraham, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Samir Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang under the banners of T-Series Films, JA Entertainment, Wakaoo Films, Seeta Films, and Fortune Pictures.