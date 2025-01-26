<i>The Delhi Files</i> Teaser: Mithun Chakraborty Recites Constitution's Preamble With A Burnt Tongue

The teaser of The Delhi Files is out. The nearly two-minute clip features Mithun Chakraborty in a gripping and intense avatar.

In the clip, Mithun, sporting a rugged look and a white beard, is seen reciting the preamble to the Constitution of India with a burnt tongue in a desolate corridor. Appearing weary, he limps as he speaks, and the video concludes with his character leaning against a wall as he finishes reciting the words.

"The Delhi Files is a deeply emotional film that brings a significant chapter of Indian history to life on a grand scale. It explores the poignant Bengal tragedy, uncovering a lesser-known part of India's past. With its impactful storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances, the film promises to deliver a thought-provoking and unforgettable cinematic journey," the official synopsis of the film read.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Delhi Files focuses on the Bengal tragedy, a lesser-known chapter of Indian history.

The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, with Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions presenting the film. It is slated for a worldwide release on August 15, 2025.

Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri shared nostalgic pictures with veteran actor Anupam Kher. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the director posted a video featuring throwback pictures of himself with his wife, producer Pallavi Joshi, and Anupam Kher. Agnihotri, who has worked with Anupam in films like The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, expressed his deep gratitude for the bond they share, calling himself "blessed" to have the veteran actor by his side.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Kher Saab isn't just an incredible actor but a friend who's more like family. Whether on-screen or off, your warmth and wisdom make every moment unforgettable. @AnupamPKher, truly blessed to have you by my side."

There is growing speculation that Anupam Kher will collaborate once again with Vivek Agnihotri on The Delhi Files.