The Curious Case Of A Pic From Aamir Khan And Gulshan Grover's Unfinished Film

Making the best use of Throwback Thursday, veteran actor Gulshan Grover shared a picture from the sets of an unfinished film titled Time Machine, which never released in theatres. The photograph also features Aamir Khan, who was a part of the film. Gulshan Grover, in his caption, revealed that the film also starred Raveena Tandon. He captioned the post: "Aamir Khan and me in an unfinished film Time Machine, directed by Shekhar Kapur . Raveena Tandon was the leading lady." The picture made the actors' fans very curious. Comments like "Wow! Tell us more about the movie," and "Was this Back To The Future Indian version?" were seen on the post.

Aamir Khan announced his next project on his birthday in March, last year. The film Laal Singh Chaddha, is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film is being directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan and it has been written by Atul Kulkarni. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Thugs Of Hindostan, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles, remains Aamir Khan's last project. The film was a box office debacle.

On the work front, Gulshan Grover will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in special appearances.