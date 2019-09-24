Seen This Throwback Pic Of Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi And Gulshan Grover Yet?

Sanjay Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sanjaykapoor2500)

Highlights Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram on Tuesday "Major throwback," he wrote Anil Kapoor featured in 'Hum Paanch' in a cameo role

Our Tuesday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a priceless throwback picture of Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Gulshan Grover. Anil Kapoor's actor brother Sanjay Kapoor shared the black and white throwback picture on his Instagram profile on Tuesday night, in which the trio can be seen sitting together on the sets of their 1980 film Hum Paanch. If you will look carefully, you will also spot actress Deepti Naval, who also featured in the film, sitting beside Gulshan Grover in the photo. Sharing the photo, Sanjay Kapoor wrote: "#humpaanch #majorthrowback, #80s Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Gulshan Grover, Deepti Naval and I." Going by the picture and caption, it appears that the person sitting with a cap in this throwback is Sanjay Kapoor.

Check it out:

Directed by Bapu and produced by Anil Kapoor's filmmaker brother Boney Kapoor, Hum Paanch featured Anil in a cameo role. Other than the aforementioned actors, the all-star cast of the film included Sanjeev Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar and Amrish Puri. The film was an adaption of the epic Mahabharata.

Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor delighted his fans by sharing a throwback picture of himself on Twitter. He captioned the photo: "Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair... Don't care! Hard work, confidence and taqdeer will get you where conventional attitudes can't."

Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair...Don't care!

Hard work, confidence & taqdeer will get you where conventional attitudes can't



Nath Gupta pic.twitter.com/gCvNQLlZ5z — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

The actor often shares throwback pictures on his social media profiles. ICYMI, take a look now:

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Avinash Patel's Total Dhamaal. His lined-up films include Kishore Bhatnagar Malang and Karan Johar's Takht.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.