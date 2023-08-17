The Connection Between Dharmendra In Rocky Aur Rani And Rani Mukerji In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar posted this image. (Courtesy: KaranJohar)

Karan Johar's dose of on-screen romance doesn't get old. Karan Johar, who is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared an interesting post on his Instagram story on Thursday. The collage features Dharmendra holding a red muffler (a scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) and Rani Mukerji a red dupatta (a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai). Karan Johar captioned the picture, "Some things never change..." In a way, the picture symbolizes a union of Tina (Rani Mukerji's character in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) and Kanwal Lund (Dharmendra from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) in Karan Johar's world.

Movie buffs don't need introductions to these scenes. However, for the unversed, there's a quick recap. In that scene of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Anjali (portrayed by Kajol) throws her red dupatta at Tina as she leaves on a train. On the other hand, Jamini (portrayed by Shabana Azmi) gifts a red muffler to Kanwal as a token of love after they rekindle their romance at old age.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar received an honour from the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for his career of 25 years as a director. Sharing pictures from the event, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "These past few days I've just been feeling an overwhelming sense of love and gratitude from all around!!! As I found myself on stage last night halfway across the world in Melbourne - I felt grateful for the magic of cinema. Thank you @iffmelbourne for honouring & celebrating my 25 years as a director. Thank you @mitulange , your love & compassion will forever etch a mark on my heart. All my love."

Take a look at Karan Johar's post:

Karan Johar returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after seven years. The movie minted over Rs 138 crore since its release, according to a tweet from trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.