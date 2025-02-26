<i>The Bhootnii</i>: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy Team Up For Horror-Comedy

New movie alert! Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari are teaming up for an upcoming horror-comedy titled The Bhootnii.

On Wednesday, the makers dropped the announcement video for The Bhootnii. Trust us, it is guaranteed to send chills down your spine. The clip kicks off with eerie visuals of a burning tree and a dark, haunting atmosphere.

We catch glimpses of a terrifying bhootnii who is floating in the air with her green eyes glowing menacingly. In the background, Sanjay Dutt's deep voice recites lines from the Bhagavad Geeta. He says, “Geeta mein likha hai, aatma amar hai, ajar hai. Shareer ke nasht hone par bhi iska naash nahi hota. [It is written in the Geeta that the soul is immortal and eternal. Even when the body perishes, the soul does not get destroyed.]”

Next, we see Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari sharing sweet moments as a young couple. But the mood quickly shifts – Sunny finds himself in a deserted place. He looks helpless and yells, “Mujhe meri mohabbat de. [Give me my love.]”

Enter Mouni Roy as a scary ghostess and Sanjay Dutt as the ultimate saviour. With a giant Hanuman idol towering in the background, Sanjay Dutt fearlessly takes on the dark forces. The final moments tease a fiery face-off between Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy.

The makers shared the announcement video on YouTube with the caption, “Get ready for a rollercoaster of horror, romance, and comedy like never before! Presenting 'The Bhootnii', where love, laughter and supernatural thrills come together in the most unexpected way! Starring the legendary Sanjay Dutt, the stunning Mouni Roy, the charming Sunny Singh, the talented Palak Tiwari, the hilarious Asif Khan, and the quirky BeYounik, this film is packed with spine-tingling moments, hilarious twists, and a whole lot of romance!”

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii will hit the cinema screens on April 18. The film has been bankrolled by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Picture.