The Archies: Suhana Khan Can't Stop Gushing Over Khushi Kapoor's New Pics. See Post

Khushi Kapoor looking pretty. (courtesy: khushi05k)

New Delhi: Khushi Kapoor, who is busy shooting for her upcoming Bollywood debut movie, The Archies, with co-stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, has shared new pictures from the sets. In the photos shared on her Instagram handle, Khushi looks pretty in a green bodycon checkered dress and has accessorised it with golden hoop earrings. She has completed her look with dewy makeup and has left her hair open. Don't miss her flower tattoo. Soon after she shared the post, her family and friends flooded the comment section.

Khushi Kapoor's The Archies co-star Suhana Khan wrote, "Cuttteeee," while her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor and uncle Sanjay Kapoor dropped heart emotions.

Here have a look:

The team of The Archies is currently shooting in Ooty, and Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and others keep sharing pictures from the sets. A few days ago, Khushi shared a stunning post in which she can be seen enjoying nature. Check out the post below:

Earlier, Suhana Khan shared several pictures with her co-stars Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. Check out the post below:

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is a Hindi adaptation of the popular comic of the same name. Khushi Kapoor will play the role of Betty Cooper, while Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will play Veronica Lodge and Archie, respectively. The movie also features Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot.

Announcing the movie, Zoya Akhtar shared a teaser on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!"



The Archies will release next year on Netflix.