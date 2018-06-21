The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher Introduces The Actress Who Plays Manmohan Singh's Wife

Highlights
- Divya Seth will play the role of Gursharan Kaur
- The resemblance of Divya Seth to Ms Kaur is striking
- The Accidental Prime Minister releases in December
Anupam Kher's look from #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister... Political drama based on the book by Sanjaya Baru... Costars Akshaye Khanna... Vijay Ratnakar Gutte directs... Hansal Mehta is creative producer... Produced by Bohra Bros... Filming commences in London... 21 Dec 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/EkiL47ST12- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018
Also, a video of Anupam Kher walking like Manmohan Singh on the sets of the film in UK had went crazy viral a couple of months ago. "I was amused that this clip was sent to me by various people. Obviouslym, someone captured it and posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of The Accidental Prime Minister in Skipton, UK," he Instagrammed.
I was amused that this clip was sent to me by various people. Obviously someone captured it & posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister in Skipton, UK. So instead of you finding it on various platforms I am happy to share it with you all myself. #AnActorPrepares #PowerOfSocialMedia
Meanwhile, German actress Suzanne Bernert portrays former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister. She has earlier played the former Congress President in a television series titled Pradhanmantri.
The Accidental Prime Minister also stars Akshaye Khanna and is slated to release on December 21.