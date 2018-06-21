The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher Introduces The Actress Who Plays Manmohan Singh's Wife

Anupam Kher headlines The Accidental Prime Minister as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 21, 2018 15:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher Introduces The Actress Who Plays Manmohan Singh's Wife

Anupam Kher shared this picture (Image courtesy: anupampkher)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Divya Seth will play the role of Gursharan Kaur
  2. The resemblance of Divya Seth to Ms Kaur is striking
  3. The Accidental Prime Minister releases in December
Anupam Kher has revealed that actress Divya Seth will play the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the upcoming political movie The Accidental Prime Minister. Anupam Kher, who plays Manmohan Singh, shared a picture with Divya Seth, in which both are dressed in their characters, and wrote, "Introducing the very talented Divya Seth Shah. She portrays the character of Mrs. Gursharan Kaur, wife of honourable ex-Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh ji, in the movie The Accidental Prime Minister. Like Anupam Kher who bears an uncanny resemblance to the former PM, the resemblance of Divya Seth to Ms Kaur is striking.

Take a look at their picture here.
 


Here's Anupam Kher's look from the film.
 
 

 
 

The Actor.... The Character.... #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on



Also, a video of Anupam Kher walking like Manmohan Singh on the sets of the film in UK had went crazy viral a couple of months ago. "I was amused that this clip was sent to me by various people. Obviouslym, someone captured it and posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of The Accidental Prime Minister in Skipton, UK," he Instagrammed.
 


Meanwhile, German actress Suzanne Bernert portrays former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister. She has earlier played the former Congress President in a television series titled Pradhanmantri.

Comments
The writing credits for The Accidental Prime Minister goes to National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The film is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.

The Accidental Prime Minister also stars Akshaye Khanna and is slated to release on December 21.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

The Accidental Prime MinisterAnupam Kher

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................