That's A Wrap: From Breaking Bad To Mad Men 12 Best Series Finales Of TV's Current Golden Age

A still from Breaking Bad. (Image credit: Ursula Coyote AMC)

The series finale is a do-or-die moment when a show gets one last chance to say whatever it has to say and do whatever must be done. Expectations are high, failures are frequent and viewers are seldom 100 percent satisfied.Our complaints generally split two ways: Some believe deeply in the definitive walk-off, a final scene that all but rides off into the sunset and clearly answers the essential questions raised by long-arc, complex story lines that last for years. Other viewers are more in tune with (and trusting of) the visionary whims of showrunners who often have something subtler, more baffling in mind. That's how we get the mystery finale, the lingering unsolved puzzle that's up for endless debate: Were "Lost's" castaways in purgatory the whole time? Did Tony Soprano take a bullet to the brain? Did Don Draper meditate his way back to advertising prominence? Where and who and what and when and why and how are Agent Dale Cooper and Laura Palmer?At this particular moment in an oversupply of ambitious shows, all eyes are on the dire conclusion of FX's "The Americans," the always-superb, 1980s-set espionage thriller from creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, which ends May 30. The show is about a married-with-kids couple, Philip and Elizabeth Jennings (Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell) who live in Northern Virginia and happen to be exceptionally dangerous Soviet spies.In its sixth season, "The Americans" has surpassed its usual high-anxiety levels, as the friendly next-door neighbor/FBI agent, Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich), gets closer to discovering the Jennings' secret.The show certainly has the potential to stick a landing that could place it in the pantheon of TV's great endings - but what shows are already in that club?My highly subjective list includes 12 series finales limited to TV's current era, starting in 2005 or so (which means no more grousing about the "Seinfeld" ending or weeping as the 4077th M*A*S*H unit is decommissioned). I've ranked these finales from the very best to the pretty-freakin'-great. Officially, I prefer finales that are tightly wrapped, but while making this list I realized that I, too, am often helplessly swayed by the cryptically poetic ending.What these finales all share is one crucial trait: They made sure viewers never forgot how things ended.1.AMC, 2013Perhaps no finale in recent memory has more fully honored the spirit and tone of its own making as the conclusion to the saga of Walter White, an Albuquerque science teacher who becomes a master meth maker and discovers his own capacity for evil.In the last episode, Walt (Bryan Cranston) returns to New Mexico to exact a wildly complex comeuppance for his enemies, whether by simple intimidation or poisoned Stevia packet. Before he dies in a shootout with a neo-Nazi drug cartel, Walt gives everyone what they deserve or require: Skyler gets the truth (in a parting scene that remains one of the finest-written and best-acted in modern TV), Jesse gets freedom and viewers get a moment to consider what it means when a person's moral compass points so surely in the other direction.2.HBO, 2005The final minutes of Alan Ball's intense family drama about a funeral home remain, for many viewers, the gold standard of satisfying finales, as Claire (Lauren Ambrose), the young rebel of the Fisher clan, sets off to start a new life in New York and her cross-country drive shifts into an expertly conceived and edited montage of flash-forwards, building on the show's signature motif of the moment of death.



What could be more conclusive than killing everyone off? We see the deaths of most of Six Feet Under's characters (poor Brenda Chenoweth keels over in old age while enduring another of her brother Billy's long monologues) until we arrive at Claire's own peaceful demise, at 102.



3. The Sopranos

HBO, 2007



Still a sore point for many fans and the subject of frame-by-frame analysis by those still seeking a definitive answer, I've always appreciated the abrupt way David Chase ended his six-season story of suburban New Jersey mafia man Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini).



In the episode's final minutes - and with viewers brought to a brink of anticipation - we instead see the Soprano family (wife Carmella, son A.J. and daughter Meadow, parking her car across the street) gather at Holsten's for dinner, nothing special. Every time the bell on the restaurant door rings, Tony's eyes dart upward and the viewer's heart rate spikes. The bell jangles one last time and the screen goes dark. Was Tony shot by the man who had just walked toward the restroom? Yes or no, the message is forever clear: If not now, Tony will spend the rest of his life watching doors, waiting for a bullet.



4. Mad Men

AMC, 2015



As the 1970s began and Matthew Weiner's moody drama about advertising exec Don Draper (Jon Hamm) grew more nebulous, fans were ready to entertain just about any theory about its finale - including a nutso but still tantalizing notion that Don, who was really named Dick Whitman, became the fabled D.B. Cooper of airline-hijacking lore.

