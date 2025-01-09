Video: Woman, 36, Explains How She Shed 37 Kg Weight, Became Fitness Influencer

Tanushree, a fitness influencer, has captivated social media with her inspiring weight loss journey. Struggling with weight since childhood, Tanushree experienced a significant weight gain in her twenties, particularly after pregnancy. Determined to reclaim her health and confidence, she embarked on a transformative path.

Over six years, Tanushree diligently followed a simple diet plan and incorporated creative workouts using household items. Facing the challenges of motherhood and a demanding lifestyle, she prioritised self-care and balanced her responsibilities with her fitness goals.Tanushree's story has given her followers a glimpse of the transformative power of dedication and perseverance.

Watch her transformation video here:

Many followers wrote in the comment section that her journey encourages others to prioritise their well-being and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

"Loved the transformation. Nothing is more beautiful than a focused individual willing to take care of his/her body, both physically and mentally. Keep up the good work," commented a user.

"Amazing, and I can very well relate to your transformation, so commendable and highly inspiring to all women out here and across the globe. My wife also did a similar transformation in the year 2018, and she is amazing, and now again began her journey after the second baby issue. God bless you all," wrote another user.

"You looked very different, homely and innocent, earlier. The transformation makes you look confident, strong, and beautiful. Hard work pays," commented a third user.