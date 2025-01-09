Walter White's Iconic New Mexico Home From <i>Breaking Bad</i> Listed for $4 Million

The famous house from Netflix's hit web series Breaking Bad is now on sale. The main character of the show, Walter White, lived there. It is situated in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It is listed for an outrageous $4 million, which is over ten times the average price of a home in the neighbourhood.

The single-story ranch-style home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a backyard pool. Fans may remember it from several memorable scenes in the series. For comparison, the median price of homes in the same neighbourhood is about $421,000, according to Zillow, an American tech real estate marketplace company.

Homeowner Joanne Quintana told that though the house gained popularity from the show, it brought tourists knocking at her door, disrupting the normal life of her family. Viewers of the series can now virtually tour the property, gaining insight into a small piece of television history.

"This was our family home from 1973, almost 52 years," she told local TV station KOB4. "So we're going to walk away with just our memories. It's time to move on. We're done. There's no reason to fight any more."

The house was first scouted by the Breaking Bad crew in 2006. "They introduced themselves and handed [my mother] a card and said, 'We would like to use your house for a pilot,'" Quintana said.

Despite popular belief, they only used the inside of the home for gear and prep-not for scenes, the KOB4 reported.

The family was there for the iconic pizza scene. Joanne says they had boxes of pizzas lining her sidewalk in case Bryan Cranston didn't get it on the first take, but he nailed it on try one.

For the pivotal scene when Skyler walks into the family's pool, the family snapped a photo as they filled the pool with 90-degree water to make the actress comfortable. Fran always had cookies for the crew.

"What was funny was Bryan Cranston could not eat not one cookie. Because he had cancer in the show, he was losing weight. So he would pass, but everybody, all the directors, all the writers, would eat the cookies. The last day of shooting, he takes a picture holding my mom's biscotti because he finally got to eat her cookies," said Quintana. "Aaron Paul had to grunt and get angry to get into his character of Jesse. That was awesome. And the magic of Hollywood, nobody will ever get to experience what we did."