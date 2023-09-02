'That Chin Is Photoshopped:' The Internet Shreds Alia Bhatt's Vogue Cover. Pic Inside

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is going places and how. The actress features as the cover girl for Vogue Thailand's September issue. While fans congratulated the actress for the milestone, a section of the Internet couldn't help but shred the cover for what they thought to be a Photoshopped version of Alia Bhatt's picture. Some of the pictures from the shoot have come under the lens of some users who think it has been photoshopped. "That chin is photoshopped," a user commented on the post. Another read, "The photoshop has totally transformed her! She is looking like everyone else except Alia." Inputs from another user, "Why she look different (sic)."Another added, "At least don't photoshop a person so much that they aren't recognisable." Another comment on the aforementioned post read, "You don't look like Alia."

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

The comments about Alia Bhatt's pictures being Photoshopped were not just restricted to one post. A lot of users thought that the second picture from the post happens to be Photoshopped. A user commented on another picture from the shoot, "Why can't you let her be the way she naturally is?" "It doesn't look like Alia in the second post," read a second. "Sorry but your eyes doesn't look yours," read a third.

The conversation around photoshop gained momentum when Alia Bhatt first shared a picture from the magazine shoot earlier this week and the comments section of her post was bombarded with remarks like "Why is Alia looking different," "Alia is not looking like Alia anymore" and "Her eyes look totally different in the shoot, they should let her shine as is." Another added, "She is totally looking different." Another read, "It took me a minute to recognise her! She's looking so different but love her expressions in this pic."

Alia Bhatt recently won a National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also made her big Hollywood debut this year with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone.