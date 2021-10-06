'Thanks For Getting Us Out Of Trouble': Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Post For Brother-In-Law Karan Boolani

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram timeline is known as much for her stunning pictures as it is for her eloquent captions. On Wednesday, fans were treated to the best of both worlds when the actress decided to share a bunch of candid pictures and a sweet note on the occasion of filmmaker Karan Boolani's birthday. Wishing her brother-in-law, Sonam Kapoor only had the nicest things to say about Karan Boolani. From selfies and family portraits to images of Karan Boolani with Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja, the pictures show just how close-knit the Kapoor clan is. It is the note, however, that has our heart.

In it, Sonam Kapoor has thanked Karan Boolani for being the best at taking care of his wife, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam. The caption said, “Happy happy birthday, Karan Boolani. Thank you for being the voice of reason when Rhea Kapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable.”

Sonam Kapoor added that Karan Boolani also manages to keep the sisters out of trouble. “And, then thanks for getting us out of trouble because of our unreasonable behaviour. Thanks for taking care of us and being the best at it. We love you. I am so glad you're my friend and now my brother-in-law. Love you.”

Sonam Kapoor loves to keep herself surrounded by friends and family. There is ample proof of this on her social media timelines, and we have to say that we are grateful for all the amazing pictures and videos. On the occasion of Rhea Kapoor's wedding to Karan Boolani, Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her sister, “Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by the heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you, Rhea Kapoor.”

And, to Karan Boolani, Sonam Kapoor said, “You have always been family. Your friendship is even more important than your title of being my brother-in-law. But I am so ecstatic that you are. Love you.”

Similarly, Sonam Kapoor is also known for expressing her love unabashedly for her husband Anand Ahuja on social media. On one such occasion, the actress announced on Instagram that she was missing him terribly. “I miss you terribly…Can't wait to see you.”

Also take, for instance, this video that Sonam Kapoor shared about the joy of female friendships. Posting a clip of her exploring London with friends, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Nothing is more important than my girlfriends.”

Sonam Kapoor is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and designer Sunita Kapoor. While her sister Rhea Kapoor is a producer, her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is an actor.