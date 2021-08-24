On Karan Boolani's Pics With His 'Clan,' Sister-In-Law Sonam Kapoor Drops This Comment

Karan Boolani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: karanboolani)

Newlywed Karan Boolani, on Tuesday, shared another album from his wedding diaries and wrote that "whatever you call it, a clan or a tribe," you will always need a family. Karan Boolani and producer-fashion designer Rhea Kapoor got married in the presence of family and very close friends on August 14. Karan, who is also a film producer, shared four pictures from his wedding and reception parties and wrote: "Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one." The photos also feature Rhea Kapoor's family - Sunita Kapoor, dad Anil Kapoor, sister Sonam Kapoor, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja and brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor - and Karan Boolani's parents and his sister Karishma Boolani.

Reacting to his post, his sister-in-law and actress Sonam Kapoor commented: "So good."

See Karan Boolani's post here:

Last week, Karan Boolani shared how he fell deeply in love with Rhea Kapoor. The two first met on the set of a film. They dated for 12 years before getting married. Sharing pictures from their wedding festivities, Karan Boolani wrote: "True story: we met on a movie set, she was new, I tried to bully her, ended up falling madly in love."

The first family photo from Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding was shared by Rhea's mother Sunita Kapoor. She also wrote a heartwarming note for her "princess and her son" that read: "14.08.2021.. To my princess...and my son Karan... Love is just a word, until someone comes along and gives it meaning... I wish you both never stop being amazed by each other, and never stop falling in love with each other... May your life and home be always filled with happiness. Love you both."

In terms of work, Rhea Kapoor has produced three films - Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.