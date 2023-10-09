Thank You For Coming Box Office Collection Day 3: 'Finds Flavour At Premium Multiplexes'

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: bhumipednekar)

The weekend box office collection of Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming is on the lower side, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to the film critic, even though Thank You For Coming found “flavour at premium multiplexes,” the overall total is on the "lower side." The film collected ₹1.80 crore on the third day of its release, which was also a Sunday. In a post on X (earlier called Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “Thank You For Coming finds flavour at premium multiplexes, although the overall total is on the lower side…Going forward needs to sustain at Friday levels to leave a mark… Friday ₹ 1.06 crore, Saturday ₹ 1.56 crore, Sunday ₹ 1.80 crore. Total: ₹ 4.42 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Thank You For Coming opened in theatres on October 6. The chick flick is directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. Thank You For Coming also stars Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Kundrra among others.

On Saturday, Thank You For Coming minted ₹ 1.56 crore at the box office. Taran Adarsh wrote, “#ThankYouForComing sees an upward trend [+47.17%] on Day 2… Expect further growth on Day 3… Friday 1.06 cr, Saturday 1.56 cr. Total: ₹ 2.62 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In his review, Taran Adarsh called Thank You For Coming “brave, bold, fearless, progressive and entertaining.” The trade analyst gave 3.5 stars to the film. “OneWordReview...ThankYouForComing: BOLD. Rating: 3½ stars. Brave, bold, fearless, progressive, entertaining… The non-stereotypical plot + unadulterated discussion on tabooed topics are sure to spark off conversations… #BhumiPednekar puts up a solid act… Not a flawless film, but dares to speak its mind. #ThankYouForComingReview,” he tweeted.

Thank You For Coming, co-written by Radhika Anand and comedian Prashasti Singh, enjoyed a grand premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 15. The film received an overwhelming response at TIFF.