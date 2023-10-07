Thank You For Coming Box Office Collection Day 1: Bhumi Pednekar's Film Opens To A 'Good Start'

The cast of the movie in a poster. (Courtesy: TaranAdarsh

Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming released worldwide on October 6. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film got off to a good start at the box office. Directed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming has managed to “attract its share of audience at urban centres” despite the competition from Jawan, Fukrey 3 and Dono. The film, which received an A certificate, opted for limited screenings. On day 1 (Friday), Thank You For Coming collected over ₹1.06 crore at the box office. In an Instagram post, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#ThankYouForComing attracts its share of audience at urban centres, despite multiple films [new + holdover titles] to choose from… A good start, considering the smart release strategy [screen count: 550 / limited shows] and ‘A' certificate… Fri ₹1.06 cr. #India biz.”

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, Thank You For Coming also stars Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill, and social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also in the film.

Thank You For Coming has been written by Radhika Anand and comedian Prashasti Singh. The coming-of-age chick flick is co-produced by Anil Kapoor Films and Communication Network and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

NDTV's film critic Saibal Chatterjee called Thank You For Coming “more erratic than erotic.” He wrote, “The film not only fails to rid itself of its flabby frivolity but it also makes the audience wade through massive amounts of verbiage that often lapses into unintelligible blabber. Laboured, hackneyed and exhausting, Thank You for Coming makes the same point over and over again until it has absolutely nothing, fresh or otherwise, left to say.”

Thank You For Coming enjoyed a grand premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 15. At TIFF, the film received an overwhelming response.