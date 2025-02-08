Advertisement

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 1: Naga Chaitanya's Film Sees A Promising Start

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavis chemistry in Thandel is making all the noise.

<i>Thandel</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Naga Chaitanya's Film Sees A Promising Start

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel was released on February 7. The film has been winning many hearts and how.  On its opening day, the film minted Rs 10 crore, reported Sacnilk. 

Thandel solely minted Rs. 9.8 crore in Telugu, followed by Hindi and Tamil, the report added. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel saw an overall 53.58% occupancy in Telugu, 9.13% in Hindi, and 9.08% in Tamil

Ahead of Thandel's release, Sobhita Dhulipala gave a shout-out to husband Naga Chaitanya. 

The snap featured Sobhita wearing a  black hoodie with Thandel written on the back. He captioned the photo by writing, “Giving me all the positive vibes I need!”

Speaking of the survival drama at a promotional event, Naga Chaitanya made a request to his fans in Vizag to make the film a super-hit. 

Elaborating on his reason that has a deep connection to Sobhita Dhulipala, he said, "Vizag is so close to my heart that I fell in love with a Vizag ammayi (girl) and married her. Now, there's a piece of Vizag at my home too. So, brothers, I have a small request... The box office collection of Thandel in Vizag should be staggering; otherwise, I'll lose my honour at home."

Bankrolled by Bunny Vasu, Allu Aravind, and Koppineedi Vidya, Thandel's plotline is centered around how the Pakistan forces catch a fisherman, named Raju, played by Naga Chaitanya, from Srikakulam in international waters. 

Meanwhile, the music for the thriller drama, which encapsulates the characters' emotions alongside the intensity of the narrative, is composed by Devi Shri Prasad. 

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.