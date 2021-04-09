Thalaivi: Jayalalithaa Biopic, Starring Kangana Ranaut, Postponed Because Of COVID-19

Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa.(Image courtesy: kanganaranaut)

Arvind Swami plays MGR in the film

The film's shooting first began in 2019

Fans who have been waiting for the release of late politician Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi, will have to wait a little more to watch the film as the makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer have decided to postpone it. Thalaivi which was scheduled to open in theatres on April 23 this year has been postponed due to the "alarming rise in COVID-19 cases" in the country. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Friday shared a statement from the makers of Thalaivi on Twitter and wrote: "It's Official... #THALAIVI POSTPONED." The statement from the makers of the film read: "As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID 19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi."

This comes just a week after the release of the song Chali Chali from Thalaivi. The song features the film's lead actress Kangana Ranaut. The song is a tribute of sorts to the Jayalalithaa's film career. Sharing the track on her social media, Kangana wrote: "Embark on Jaya's superstar journey where her enchanting charm made the masses her huge fans! #ChaliChali #MazhaiMazhai #IlaaIlaa out now!"

The release date of the Kangan Ranaut starrer was announced earlier this year on the occasion of Jayalalithaa's 73rd birth anniversary on February 24. Kangana Ranaut, who stars in the titular role in the film, had shared the update through an Instagram post.

Thalaivi's trailer was released on March 23 and was loved by fans across the country. The trailer showcased Jayalalithaa's journey from the cinema to becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Besides Kangana, Thalaivi also stars actor Arvind Swami in a pivotal role. Arvind plays the character of Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR) in the film. The shooting for the film, first began in 2019 and was later halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. After 7 months of halt the shooting was again resumed in October 2020.

Directed by AL Vijay and co-produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.