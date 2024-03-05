Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 25: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor's Film's Current Business

Poster of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (courtesy: kritisanon)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has finally crossed the Rs 80 crore mark at the domestic box office. On day 25, the romantic-comedy minted Rs 0.50 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. In total, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial has earned Rs 80.40 crore, the report added. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid Kapoor in the role of robotic engineer Aryan Agnihotri and Kriti Sanon as Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, aka SIFRA. It also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The film was released on February 9.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is receiving love across the world. On Monday, production house Maddock Films shared the global box office figures of the movie on its official Instagram handle. According to the post, the movie earned Rs 140.73 crore in 24 days. Sharing this big news, they wrote, “Another blockbuster week at the box office, and it's all thanks to you! Go watch the perfect blend of blockbuster romance, comedy and family drama! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya, running successfully in cinemas.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 1.5 out of 5 stars and said, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is hopelessly half-baked fare. Nary a word that the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer intones is in the realms of meaningful conversation, let alone comprehension. If it is ever funny, it is only unintentionally so. Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah for Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a rom-com that masquerades as a family drama and manages to be neither.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.