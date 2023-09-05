Teacher's Day 2023: 5 Times Bollywood Celebrated Student-Mentor Bond

A still from Taare Zameen Par. (courtesy: YouTube)

Every year, Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5. It's a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students' lives. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. He was the first Vice President of the independent India (1952-1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. The bond that every student shares with their mentors is always special, as our teachers are the ones who show us the right direction. And when it comes to showcasing the student-teacher bond, Bollywood is no less.

Over the years, several filmmakers have made films that beautifully showcased this bond. Take a look.

Super 30

In Super 30, Hrithik Roshan played the role of Anand Kumar, a mathematician who mentors underprivileged students to help them crack the prestigious IIT entrance exams. Helmed by Vikas Bahl the film also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi and received positive responses from the audience.

Taare Zameen Par

Talking about the student-teacher bond, how can we miss Aamir Khan's directorial film Taare Zameena Par? It is the story of a dyslexic child and his art teacher who helps him overcome his learning difficulties. Released in the year 2007 the film received massive responses from the audience.

Hichki

Starring actor Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, Hichki explores her efforts to connect with her students and help them overcome their own challenges. Rani portrayed the role of a teacher with Tourette syndrome who takes on the challenge of teaching a class of underprivileged students.

Black

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film starred Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles and received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. The film is about the relationship between a blind and deaf girl and her teacher, who helps her break the barriers of her disabilities.

Iqbal

Iqbal is a heartwarming film that revolves around a deaf and mute aspiring cricketer and his mentor. The teacher role is played by Naseeruddin Shah, who guides him in pursuing his dreams of playing for the Indian cricket team.

