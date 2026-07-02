Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Among NBA Stars Invited To Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Bash

Taylor Swift is counting down days until her wedding with Travis Kelce this week. The celebrations are set to be a star-studded affair, with the couple inviting more than 1,000 guests on her special day.

Adding to the excitement, Swift has also sent an invitation to the New York Knicks starting 5 lineup to their lavish New York festivities as she is a huge fan of them.

The singer has invited Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns at Madison Square Garden on Friday, according to Page Six.

A source told the outlet, “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have invited the starting lineup for the Knicks to their enormous wedding event.”

The invitation comes just weeks after Swift showed her support for the Knicks during Game 4 of the NBA playoffs. The pop superstar also made headlines when she attended a game at Madison Square Garden alongside the Haim sisters, with the trio sporting parody Knicks-themed shirts.

It remains unclear whether the Knicks players have accepted the invitation. However, if they attend, they will join a celebrity-packed guest list that reportedly includes Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Gigi Hadid, Suki Waterhouse and several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

When Is Taylor Swift Getting Married?

The couple are all set to tie the wedding knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Rumours intensified after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani dropped a major clue about the wedding celebration while discussing security preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 taking place in the city.

“I am fully confident in the work of the NYPD, as well as our state partners, in delivering that safe experience. We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding — all happening at the same time,” Mamdani said during a press conference.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Preparation

Wedding festivities will begin today, July 2, at Madison Square Garden. The first private event, rehearsal dinner, is expected to take place in the evening at around 6 PM with an estimated guest list of about 100 people, reported ABC News.

The following day, a cocktail hour is scheduled at around 4 PM. Approximately 1,000 guests are expected to attend and the festivities will continue until 4 AM on Saturday morning.

Both events will operate under a strict no-phone policy that applies to everyone inside the venue, including guests, vendors and security personnel. Security measures will also extend outside Madison Square Garden.

The event company has secured permits to close portions of West 31st Street and West 33rd Street for both vehicles and pedestrians during the celebrations.

The sources added that tents and canopies will be installed around entry and exit points to prevent the public from seeing guests entering and exiting the venue.