Sartiano’s Catering Trucks, Food Deliveries Spotted Outside Madison Square Ahead Of Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

The countdown to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is on, and preparations appear to be in full swing. The couple, set to tie the wedding knot this week, enlisted the help of one of Swift's favourite New York City restaurants, Sartiano's.

A truck from the popular eatery was spotted outside Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening, fueling speculation that the restaurant will cater one of the wedding events, PageSix reported.

It remains unclear whether the delivery was for the couple's reported rehearsal dinner on Thursday or the wedding reception on Friday.

While the menu for the reported Madison Square Garden nuptials has not been revealed, Page Six claimed the rehearsal dinner is scheduled to take place from 6 PM to 10:30 PM ET on Thursday at the venue's Infosys Theater.

ABC News previously reported that about 100 people will be present at the event.

Several delivery trucks were also photographed outside the venue as preparations continued. Images obtained by Page Six allegedly showed boxes containing lobster meat, blackened chicken, packaged chicken, boneless skinless chicken breasts, chicken legs, French fries, thick-cut onion rings and a variety of produce.

The following day, wedding guests will attend a cocktail hour at around 4 PM at the venue's sixth-floor concourse. Approximately 1,000 guests are expected to attend, with festivities reportedly scheduled to continue until 4 AM in the morning.

When Is Taylor Swift Getting Married?

Swift and Kelce are expected to exchange vows at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Speculation intensified when New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani dropped a major clue about the wedding celebration while discussing security preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the city.

“I am fully confident in the work of the NYPD, as well as our state partners, in delivering that safe experience. We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding — all happening at the same time,” Mamdani said during a press conference.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline

The singer has been linked with Travis Kelce since 2023, when he attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kelce gave Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Taylor Swift later attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023 and Super Bowl LVIII several months later to support Kelce as his team beat the San Francisco 49ers.

It was on July 24, 2025 that the two made their relationship Instagram official. Kelce shared photos of themselves spending time together in the NFL offseason.

After two years of dating, the pair exchanged rings last August. They shared the happy news through a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the post read.