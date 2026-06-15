Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Laugh, Cheer And Clap During Broadway Date Night At Oh, Mary! 

Love is in the air for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Ahead of their much-awaited wedding next month, the madly-in-love couple stepped out for a date night. They attended the hit comedy Oh, Mary! on Broadway at New York City's Lyceum Theatre on June 13. Swift and Kelce, both 36, arrived discreetly shortly after the show began and appeared to enjoy every moment of the performance.

Throughout the evening, the pair were seen laughing together, with Kelce frequently leaning toward Swift during particularly funny moments.

The show currently stars comedian and actress Maya Rudolph, who took over the lead role earlier this year. During the performance, Rudolph reportedly improvised a joke about audience members needing to leave for “a game.” This remark delighted Swift, who responded by clapping and throwing her hands in the air.

Videos shared online also captured the Grammy-winning singer enthusiastically rising from her seat and lifting her arms high above her head during the curtain call to give the cast a standing ovation. Kelce quickly joined her, along with the rest of the audience.

Following the performance, the couple headed backstage to meet the cast and pose for photographs, adding another memorable moment to their latest outing together.

What We Know About Oh, Mary!

Made under the direction of 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! is written by and originally stars Cole Escola. It reimagines the life of Mary Todd Lincoln through a wildly comedic lens.

Opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, Oh, Mary! became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1 million in a single week. The Broadway hit has since drawn numerous celebrity attendees, breaking its own box office record thirteen times. It has also become the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

The production is currently enjoying a successful West End run in London and is set to launch a North American tour later this year in Hartford, CT.

Maya Rudolph recently extended her Broadway engagement through July 5, 2026, while actress and comedian Meg Stalter is scheduled to make her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! and take over the role of “Mary Todd Lincoln” from July 6, 2026 for a limited 10-week engagement till September 12.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Never-Ending Date

After the show, Swift and Kelce were photographed walking hand-in-hand through the Times Square area. The Grammy winner turned heads in a flowing long aubergine tank dress paired with gold accessories. Travis, on the other hand, was every bit her dashing companion in a floral-patterned shirt and dark pants.