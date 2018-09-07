Tara Sutaria Quits Arjun Reddy Remake. The Side Effects Of Student Of The Year 2 Delay?

Tara Sutaria on the sets of Student Of The Year 2. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria has dropped Shahid Kapoor's Arjun Reddy remake from the list of her upcoming projects after the dates the project clashed with her debut film Student Of The year 2's schedule, reports Mumbai Mirror. Murad Khetani, the producer of Arjun Reddy remake, told Mumbai Mirror: "Yes, it is true Tara is not a part of our film anymore. Our shoot is on schedule and we should be locking our leading lady in the next couple of days." The release date of Student Of The Year 2 was moved from November 2018 to May 2019, because of which the shooting dates of the two films clashed.

Tara Sutaria debuts along with Ananya Panday (daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday) in Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff. The film is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Punit Malhotra.

Although, Student Of The Year 2 is Tara Sutaria's first feature film, she well-known in the entertainment circuit courtesy her association with Disney India. Tara featured in Disney India's television shows like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, Oye Jassie and Shake It Up.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Tara Sutaria has joined the cast of Arjun Reddy remake. The film is expected to release in June 2019. Meanwhile, the filmmakers will also have to wait to shoot with Shahid Kapoor, who became a father for the second time on Wednesday.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput gave birth to their son, whom they've named Zain, on September 5. Shahid Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has put all his professional commitments on hold to spend time with his newborn son, wife Mira and daughter Misha.