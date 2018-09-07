Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Family Now Complete, Say His Parents Neelima Azim And Pankaj Kapur

A picture of Shahid, Mira and Misha from their vacation. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor's parents Neelima Azim and Pankaj Kapur (now divorced) are elated with the new addition to the family. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Wednesday. Neelima Azim told Mumbai Mirror that everything went normally adding, "My dearest elder son's family is now complete... Misha (Shahid and Mira's two-year-old daughter) has got a brother and Ishaan (son of Neelima Azim and Rajesh Khattar) has got a nephew now. I'm a hands-on grandmother with Misha and since I've had two boys of my own, being with the new member of the family will come naturally to me." Neelima Azim said that the family is still deciding a name for the new Kapoor member.

On Thursday, Misha arrived with father Shahid Kapoor to meet her baby brother

Speaking about Mira Rajput, Neelima Azim said: "My daughter-in-law Mira has been so wonderful, brave and strong through the whole process... Insha'Allah the baby and mother will be home soon."

Ishaan Khatter with Neelima Azim were spotted outside Hinduja hospital on Wednesday.

Pankaj Kapur added that the family is thrilled to welcome Shahid and Mira's second child. He told Mumbai Mirror: "It's the most delightful thing that can happen to any family. Shahid's family is now complete. God bless all of them. We are thrilled about the new arrival." Pankaj Kapur is now married to actress Supriya Pathak, with whom he has a daughter named Sanah and son Ruhaan.

Mira Rajput was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Wednesday evening and within hours it was reported that she gave birth to a baby boy. Over two days, Shahid and Mira's friends such as Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Pragya Yadav and Preity Zinta shared congratulatory messages for the new parents and 'big sister' Misha on social media.

Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, releasing later this month.