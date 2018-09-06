Shahid Kapoor Takes Misha To Meet Baby Brother And Mom Mira Rajput In Hospital

Shahid Kapoor and Misha outside Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child - a baby boy - on Wednesday evening, when Mira was visited by the family members at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. But a special visitor arrived on Thursday afternoon - two-year-old Misha was photographed arriving at the hospital with dad Shahid Kapoor. Misha, who just celebrated her second birthday in August this year, was safely escorted by Shahid who carried her in his arms. While new father Shahid Kapoor greeted the paparazzi with a smile and a wave, Misha adorably joined him as she too waved at the shutterbugs. Mira Rajput was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday and later at night, the couple were congratulated by those such as Alia Bhatt and Preity Zinta. There's been no official confirmation about the baby's arrival from Shahid, Mira or their families.

Shahid Kapoor and Misha at the hospital

Misha arrived to meet baby brother at the hospital

Shahid and Misha at the hospital

Meanwhile on Thursday afternoon, Shahid Kapoor's Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked but his social media team was quick to restore the accounts back to normalcy within an hour of being hacked.

On Wednesday evening, Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azim and brother Ishaan Khatter were spotted outside the hospital. They visited Mira after her mother Bela Rajput was spotted there.

Mira Rajput's mom outside the hospital

Ishaan Khatter with Neelima Azim outside the hospital.

While "It's a boy for Shahid and Mira" trended late on Wednesday night, the baby news was only confirmed after Mira's good friend Pragya Yadav (filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's wife) congratulated the couple on Instagram and Alia Bhatt, who has worked with Shahid in Udta Punjab and Shaandaar, shared a congratulatory message on her story.

Shahid Kapoor had announced Mira Rajput's pregnancy with an adorable post featuring baby Misha.

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Congratulations, you guys!