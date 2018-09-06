Our Fave Pics Of Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput With Daughter Misha. Awaited, Pics Of New Baby

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with daughter Misha (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

To being with, congratulations, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput! The couple welcomed their second child, a boy, on Wednesday night. Shahid and Mira, who married in 2015, are already parents to a daughter Misha. Neither Shahid nor has his family shared any update on the child's birth. However, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple. One such post arrived from one of Mira's close friends Pragya Yadav, wife of filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. She congratulated Mira with a picture from her baby shower and wrote, "Biggest congratulations to all of you. My darling Mira, it's been a beautiful journey and I'm so happy I got to share it with you, it's been special! Love, love and more love." Just last week, Pragya and Abhishek Kapoor also welcomed their second child.

Mira was admitted to the hospital in the evening. Her mother Bela Rajput was pictured outside the hospital and in the evening, Shahid's mother Neelima Azim and brother Ishaan Khatter also arrived.

Alia Bhatt, who co-starred with Shahid in Udta Punjab and Shaandaar, posted a picture of the couple on her Instagram stories to congratulate them.

Meanwhile, Priety Zinta sent her best wishes all the way from the US.

Congratulations @shahidkapoor & Mira on the new addition to the family So Happy for both of you . Loads of love, happiness and diapers always... Ting ! #babyboy#Happiness#Love — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 5, 2018

Shahid had announced Mira's second pregnancy with a picture of 'big sister' Misha.

On Tuesday evening, the couple were spotted on a dinner date.

During Mira's final trimester, Shahid made sure to be with her. He neatly juggled his work schedule, along with the family commitments.

