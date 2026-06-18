Tanya Mittal Backs Pranit More Over 'Rs 370 <i>Ki</i> Biryani' Row: 'Humans Make Mistakes'

The controversy surrounding stand-up comedian Pranit More's viral "Rs 370 biryani" show clip continues to spark debate across social media.

While the comedian has apologised and legal action has been initiated, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal believes the public conversation should also leave room for compassion.

What's Happening

Speaking on a recent Fever FM YouTube show, Tanya addressed the backlash faced by Pranit and questioned whether online criticism often crosses the line into sustained harassment.

Although she maintained that the comedian's actions deserved scrutiny, she argued that there should be limits to public outrage.

She said, "I do feel bad for Pranit as well. A mistake was made, FIRs were filed against him, and he was subjected to intense public backlash. But we shouldn't forget that everyone has a family. What he did was wrong, and all of this happened because of it, but human beings do make mistakes. He made one and apologised for it. After a certain point, we need to think about whether social media is becoming too toxic. We should all remember that tomorrow, any one of us could be in his place. I'm saying this today, but if I make a mistake tomorrow, social media won't spare me either. There comes a point when we should put ourselves in the other person's shoes and know when to stop."

The influencer and reality television personality stressed that accountability is important, but so is recognising when criticism becomes excessive.

According to Tanya, public condemnation should not reach a stage where it affects the dignity of an individual's family members.

"Ek point ke baad ruk jana chahiye. Bura bolo, kisi pe sawal uthao then stop. Itna karo ki aaj uska parivar bhi samaj me reh paye...Woh bhi insaan hai aur galti insaan se hoti hai. (After a certain point, people should stop. Criticise someone, question their actions if you want, but then let it end there. Don't take it so far that their family can no longer live with dignity in society. He is a human being too, and human beings make mistakes.)"

Background

The remarks come amid continuing outrage over an interaction that took place during one of Pranit's comedy shows.

During the audience segment, 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra recounted a date where he had paid Rs 370 for a plate of chicken biryani and suggested that he expected something in return because of the amount spent.

According to Jangra, the woman later asked him to drop her home. He then joked about needing to recover the money he had spent and described trying to convince her to accompany him elsewhere despite her repeated reluctance.

The comments quickly drew criticism online, with many accusing both Jangra and Pranit of normalising problematic behaviour.

As the clip went viral, both individuals issued public apologies. In his statement, Pranit acknowledged that he should have handled the situation differently on stage.

"I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowd work clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part. I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I'll take this lesson forward. I'm human, and like anyone else, I'm constantly learning."

The comedian later released a longer video message, expressing regret and admitting that he should have intervened the moment the controversial comments were made.

The fallout has extended beyond social media. The Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR against both Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over alleged obscene and derogatory remarks. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned the two in connection with the controversy.